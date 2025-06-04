The Air Defense Forces neutralized 61 of 95 drones that Russia launched over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 95 drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 61 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, 36 drones were shot down, and another 25 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Donetsk regions were hit. Hits were recorded in 7 locations.

Several fires broke out in Kharkiv due to the impact, one person was injured. A residential building with an area of 250 m² was on fire in the region.

Russians attacked a bioethanol plant in the Sumy region. Tanks were damaged, molasses spilled. One person was injured in the attack in Odesa.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.