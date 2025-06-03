Poland sets date for government no-confidence vote

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that a vote of confidence in the Council of Ministers will take place on June 11.

This is reported by the RMF24 media.

Tusk called this the first test for the government under the new president, and it, he said, requires “unity and courage” from the entire October 15 Coalition. The official explained that he wants “everyone to see, including our opponents at home and abroad, that we are ready for this situation, we understand the importance of the moment, but we do not intend to retreat even a step.”

Earlier, Marshal of the Sejm Szymon Hołownia suggested that the Prime Minister consider the issue of a vote of confidence on June 10. However, it turned out that the session hall would be occupied on Tuesday: a meeting of representatives of the European Commission with parliamentarians is scheduled. Hołownia added that the coalition leaders are due to meet in the near future, probably on Thursday.

Donald Tusk noted that the vote of confidence will also result in an assessment of the work of the government and individual ministries in Poland. July will be dedicated to this, RMF24 writes.

"[There will be] both preparation for the whole next year, budget issues, etc., and an assessment of what was achieved, what was not achieved, who is responsible for what. But, as the classics say, those who work well have nothing to fear," the head of government added.

The conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, won the Polish presidential election. He received 50.89% of the vote. His opponent, the pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11% of the vote.

For a long time, Polish government circles have been discussing a scenario in which, in the event of Nawrockiʼs victory, Prime Minister Tusk would ask the Sejm for a vote of confidence in the government. This is necessary to secure the parliamentʼs confidence now and stop speculation about early elections. There is currently no talk of dissolving the Sejm. Tusk himself does not want this — at least publicly. In addition, some coalition partners consider this option too risky for themselves.

