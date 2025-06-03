Russia launched 112 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 112 drones. The main areas of attack were Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 75 enemy UAVs in the east, south, and north of the country. Of these, 60 were shot down, and another 15 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack targets were recorded in 11 locations.

In Chernihiv, a drone attack injured 4 people, including two men who were seriously injured. A private house burned down, and a high-rise building, private houses, an educational institution, and an industrial enterprise were damaged.

In Balaklia (Kharkiv region), there were also several drone strikes on a civilian enterprise: one employee was killed and another was injured.

Odesa was also hit, with several fires breaking out at various locations, the largest of which was in a food warehouse. Four people were injured.

