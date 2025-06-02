Philippines, EU launch security dialogue to counter new threats, including China

The Philippines and the European Union have agreed to launch a security and defense dialogue to jointly counter emerging cross-border threats, some of which involve China.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the countryʼs Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo.

The statement was made during a visit to Manila by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

According to Manalo, the new format will allow both sides to remain “proactive and united” in combating modern cross-border challenges such as cyberattacks, external interference and information manipulation. Kallas, in turn, emphasized that the dialogue will become a platform for deepening cooperation, exchanging experiences and launching joint initiatives in the field of security.

The move is part of a broader partnership and cooperation agreement signed between the EU and the Philippines in 2012 and in force since 2018. Kallas stressed the EUʼs commitment to supporting international law, peace and stability in the face of tensions in the South China Sea and Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, and condemned any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through coercion — a nod to Chinaʼs actions in the region.

In mid-April, an unarmed border conflict broke out between China and the Philippines. The Chinese landed on the uninhabited island of Sandy Cay in the South China Sea and unfurled their flag there. A few days later, the Filipinos did the same on the same island.