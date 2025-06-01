Strategic bombers are on fire in Russia — over 40 planes are under attack

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a special operation to destroy bomber aircraft in the Russian rear. It is currently known that more than 40 aircraft have been hit. Among them are the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic bomber.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.

The SBU drones attack Russian planes that are bombing Ukrainian cities and villages. The special operation was called "Spiderʼs Web". Its consequences are over $2 billion in losses for Russian aviation.

The video below shows the “Belaya” airfield in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation burning, and the SBU head Vasyl Malyuk can be heard commenting on the strike.

The following footage shows other Russian military airfields burning after the SBU special operation. There is the exact moment when the SBU drones attack Russian planes.

The special operation was led by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

Later, Babelʼs sources in SBU confirmed that Ukrainian drones had operated at 4 Russian military airfields today, June 1. Currently, Russian planes are burning at the “Belaya” airfields in the Irkutsk region, “Dyagilevo” in the Ryazan region, “Olenya” in the Murmansk region, and “Ivanovo” in the Ivanovo region.

