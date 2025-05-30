In Kamyanets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked the TRC car. What is known

In Kamyanets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region), on May 29, about 100 people blocked a service car of the mobile alert group of one of the local TRCs.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi TRC.

TRC says that a military vehicle was damaged — the tires were slashed. According to them, the citizens involved organizedly prevented representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from performing their official duties.

Law enforcement officers and representatives of the military law enforcement service arrived at the scene. The details of the incident are being established.

Local Telegram channels are publishing a video of the alleged blocking of a TRC car. The footage shows a group of people standing around the car and trying to prevent its movement. Nearby are police officers and men in military uniform. What exactly caused the incident is currently officially unknown.

TRC emphasized that such actions in conditions of martial law may be qualified under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code as obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in some cases as high treason. It is also possible to be held liable under Articles 342, 345 and 346 of the Criminal Code — resistance to law enforcement officers, hooliganism and damage to property.

