GUR: Russia does not allow missions to reach 186 places with Ukrainian prisoners and is hiding behind fake humanitarian structures

In Russia, the special services have created fake organizations that simulate humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held. The Russian Federation is using these fake institutions as an argument to prevent international human rights organizations from accessing Ukrainian prisoners.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

There are currently 186 known places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held, where the Russians do not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions to enter.