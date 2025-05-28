GUR: Russia does not allow missions to reach 186 places with Ukrainian prisoners and is hiding behind fake humanitarian structures

In Russia, the special services have created fake organizations that simulate humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held. The Russian Federation is using these fake institutions as an argument to prevent international human rights organizations from accessing Ukrainian prisoners.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
There are currently 186 known places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held, where the Russians do not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions to enter.
The Russians also use such fake structures to spread propaganda and collect confidential information from relatives and close friends of Ukrainians who are in captivity.
GUR called on the families of the prisoners to contact exclusively the Ukrainian state bodies and not to trust the fake Russian structures — whatever their name and declared tasks. Any information passed on to the enemy will definitely be used against Ukraine and its citizens.
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is the only body authorized to negotiate and organize the return of captured Ukrainians, the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.
