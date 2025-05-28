Russians attacked Ukraine with 88 drones and 6 missiles

On the night of May 28, the Russians launched five “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile, and 88 drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 71 enemy UAVs: 34 were shot down, another 37 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in eight locations. At least 25 people were injured in the attacks in Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

