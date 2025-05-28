Drones attacked Moscow and the region: a drone production plant and a technology park were under attack

Moscow and the region were massively attacked by drones at night and in the morning.

This was reported by the cityʼs mayor Sergei Sobyanin, as well as local Telegram channels.

According to Sobyanin, Russian air defenses allegedly shot down about 30 drones. Debris was recorded falling in several areas, but there were no casualties.

In particular, the Elma technopark in Zelenograd (one of the Moscow districts) came under attack, where a car parked nearby caught fire.

The technopark unites companies operating in the fields of micro- and radio electronics, information technologies, optical and control and measuring instruments, robotics, and neurotechnology.

And in the Moscow region city of Dubna, the Kronstadt enterprise, which develops drones, was under attack.

Due to the attack at Moscowʼs Sheremetyevo Airport, flights were canceled and delayed.

