Pro-Russian former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu leaves politics

Former pro-Russian candidate for the presidency of Romania Calin Georgescu reported on the evening of May 26 that he was ending his active participation in politics.

He made this statement on the Romanian TV channel Realitatea Plus.

He stressed that he had decided to remain outside any party and would only return when "a serious opportunity for Romania arises".

"The elections for the presidency of Romania are over. At the same time, I have decided to stop my active participation in the political process, considering that this phase of the sovereignist movement is over, at least from my point of view. I want to emphasize that this is a personal decision, and it is not a condemnation of those who continue to support this cause. I choose to be a passive observer of the social situation," Georgescu stated.

Georgescu ran for president in November 2024 and won the first round of the election. His lead was unexpected, and the politician was accused of influencing the election through TikTok.

Romanian intelligence has found that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Romaniaʼs Constitutional Court on December 6 annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election, and Georgescu was banned from running.

On May 4, a repeat first round of elections was held, with far-right candidate George Simion and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan advancing to the second round. Dan won the second round.

