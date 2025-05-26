Sweden will allocate €443 million to Ukraine — part of the largest aid package

Sweden has allocated 4.8 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €443 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. This is part of the largest aid package to Ukraine, worth $1.6 billion, announced in late March.

This is stated on the Swedish government website.

Of this, over 1 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €92 million) will be directed towards the Danish arms procurement model in Ukraine. Another over 1 billion Swedish kronor will be used to purchase air defense systems and long-range drones.

Another 418 million Swedish kronor (over €38 million) will be allocated to the purchase of armored vehicles — the procurement is led by Denmark.

Sweden has allocated another 550 million Swedish kronor (over €50 million) to the Czech ammunition procurement initiative. The Swedish government has provided just over 546 million Swedish kronor to a similar Estonian initiative.

Sweden has also allocated funds to the following coalitions and initiatives:

Sweden will provide 100 million Swedish kronor (approximately €9 million) to the Demining Coalition. The funds will be used to purchase demining equipment, such as mine detectors, vehicles and personal protective equipment.

The Drone Coalition will receive 300 million Swedish kronor (approximately €27 million). This money will finance the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Maritime Security Coalition will receive 50 million Swedish kronor (approximately €4 million). This money will be used to train Ukrainian Navy personnel as part of Operation Intercharge.

The Coalition for Security and IT Management Systems will purchase equipment to create the Ukrainian Delta management system with an allocation of 30 million Swedish kronor (over €2 million).

