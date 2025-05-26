Sweden will allocate €443 million to Ukraine — part of the largest aid package

Sweden has allocated 4.8 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €443 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. This is part of the largest aid package to Ukraine, worth $1.6 billion, announced in late March.
This is stated on the Swedish government website.
Of this, over 1 billion Swedish kronor (approximately €92 million) will be directed towards the Danish arms procurement model in Ukraine. Another over 1 billion Swedish kronor will be used to purchase air defense systems and long-range drones.
Another 418 million Swedish kronor (over €38 million) will be allocated to the purchase of armored vehicles — the procurement is led by Denmark.
Sweden has allocated another 550 million Swedish kronor (over €50 million) to the Czech ammunition procurement initiative. The Swedish government has provided just over 546 million Swedish kronor to a similar Estonian initiative.
Sweden has also allocated funds to the following coalitions and initiatives:
- Sweden will provide 100 million Swedish kronor (approximately €9 million) to the Demining Coalition. The funds will be used to purchase demining equipment, such as mine detectors, vehicles and personal protective equipment.
- The Drone Coalition will receive 300 million Swedish kronor (approximately €27 million). This money will finance the purchase of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.
- The Maritime Security Coalition will receive 50 million Swedish kronor (approximately €4 million). This money will be used to train Ukrainian Navy personnel as part of Operation Intercharge.
- The Coalition for Security and IT Management Systems will purchase equipment to create the Ukrainian Delta management system with an allocation of 30 million Swedish kronor (over €2 million).
