The Economist: A note about a new drone control scheme was found in a drone launched over Ukraine (UPD)

A note was found inside one of the drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, hinting at a new control algorithm. It was likely left by one of the Russian engineers.

This is what The Economist writes about.

The note, discovered by Ukrainian engineers in a laboratory in Kyiv that dismantles Russian drones, stated that the drones were now being controlled by Telegram bots that sent flight data and real-time video to human operators.

According to The Economist, Ukrainian engineers also found that the new Shahed drones are no longer vulnerable to electronic warfare systems because they do not rely on GPS. They are controlled by artificial intelligence and use the Ukrainian mobile network.

Previously, mobile units with machine guns, portable missiles and short-range artillery were engaged in protection against drones, but now UAVs have successfully begun to maneuver in the areas where such units are located, Air Defense Forces officer Denis Smazhny told reporters. At first, they fly low so as not to be detected, and when approaching cities, they rise sharply to 2000-2500 meters — this is out of reach of small-caliber weapons. Therefore, Ukraine began to use helicopters, UAV interceptors and F-16 fighters to combat drones.

Kyiv’s air defenses are currently shooting down about 95% of Russian drones, a senior Ukrainian official told the magazine. However, the remaining 5% overcome the defenses and cause serious damage.

UPD at 12:50. Ukrainian specialist and consultant in the field of military radio technologies Serhii Beskrestnov denies the information provided by The Economist. According to him, the Russian Shahed are not controlled in flight via Telegram and do not send video broadcasts anywhere via Ukrainian mobile networks.

He also claims that Shahed do not have artificial intelligence inside and, as before, fly based on satellite navigation signals, and electronic warfare affects them. He also denies the information about the found note.

"A tracker is installed on the Shaheds, which sends information about the Shahedʼs location and flight data (speed, altitude). The readings are sent via a Telegram bot. Mobile networks and SIM cards are used for sending. SIM cards can be Russian, Ukrainian, and from other countries. We find hundreds, if not thousands, of these modems and SIM cards in the wreckage. Understanding all this, we do not allow Shaheds to work through our mobile networks," he emphasizes.

