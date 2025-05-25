FT: Spain is the only major NATO country that has not yet supported increasing defense spending to 5%

Spain remains the last major NATO member that has not yet agreed to US President Donald Trumpʼs plan to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2032.

The Financial Times writes about this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Madrid is being pressured to commit to this goal and allow NATO to announce that all its members will meet the commitment at a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels on June 5, sources say.

Diplomats are scrambling to secure unanimous support for NATO ahead of a summit of alliance leaders in The Hague on June 24, where many hope Trump will embrace promises to increase spending and reaffirm U.S. security guarantees for Europe.

But Spain has yet to confirm it will back the 5% pledge, sources told the FT, potentially blocking a unanimous statement, undermining alliance unity and complicating preparations for the Hague summit.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had “urged Spain to join the allies in spending 5% of GDP on defence” after meeting with the Spanish foreign minister in Washington this week. However, Spain’s Socialist-led government has refused to publicly address the demand.

Spain has long lagged behind in defense spending. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said just this month that Spain would meet NATOʼs current spending target of 2% this year when he unveiled a €10 billion defense investment plan. He had previously said Madrid would reach 2% by 2029.

Under the plan, developed by Secretary General Mark Rutte, allies should commit to spending 3.5% of GDP on core defense spending by 2032 and an additional 1.5% on related spending, including cybersecurity and defense-related infrastructure.

No NATO ally currently spends 5% of GDP on defence under the alliance’s current strict criteria. However, two sources told the FT that the 3.5% figure is more critical, as almost all allies already spend 1.5% on the areas covered by the second part of the target.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that European leaders invest more money in NATO. He has previously said that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever it wants” with NATO member states that have failed to meet their financial obligations to the alliance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.