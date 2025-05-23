Ballistics strike on Odesa — death toll rises to two

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesaʼs port infrastructure on May 23 has risen to two — one of the wounded has died.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A 71-year-old Odesa resident died in hospital from his injuries. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that a 40-year-old employee of a private cargo handling company also died.

Seven more people, also civilian employees of the enterprise, were injured in the ballistic missile strike at around 2:15 p.m. They received injuries of varying severity. They were hospitalized.

Telegram/Олексій Кулеба

The Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the attack damaged the engine room, broke windows and doors in administrative buildings, and destroyed vehicles and equipment.

Previously, the Russians struck with “Iskander-M” missiles. The prosecutorʼs office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people. At the scene, prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the Russian Federationʼs armed aggression.

During the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructure facilities and over 30 ships. 106 civilians were injured.

