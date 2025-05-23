Trump demands that Apple make its iPhones in the US or he will impose tariffs

The US President Donald Trump is demanding that Apple manufacture and assemble iPhones directly in the United States.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America to be manufactured and assembled in the United States, not in India or elsewhere," he stressed.

Otherwise, Trump threatened to impose at least 25 percent tariffs on Apple.

