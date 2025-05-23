Trump demands that Apple make its iPhones in the US or he will impose tariffs

The US President Donald Trump is demanding that Apple manufacture and assemble iPhones directly in the United States.
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
"I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America to be manufactured and assembled in the United States, not in India or elsewhere," he stressed.
Otherwise, Trump threatened to impose at least 25 percent tariffs on Apple.
- In early April, Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs affected more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.
- Apple then moved 600 tons of iPhones from India to the US to avoid Trumpʼs tariffs. Recently, the company has been gradually moving production of its smartphones from China to India as it has become increasingly risky to manufacture them in China.
- On April 12, Trump exempted smartphones, some computers, and other electronics from tariffs.
