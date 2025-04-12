Trump exempts smartphones, some computers and other electronics from tariffs

The US President Donald Trump has ordered the exemption of smartphones, routers, some computers and laptops from tariffs.

This is reported by CNBC and the Financial Times.

Trumpʼs instructions came on the evening of April 11 after he imposed 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods. The White House is trying to "calm" global markets and soften the presidentʼs economic policy, the Financial Times reports.

The steep tariffs have threatened to hurt tech giants like Apple, which makes most of its products in China. According to CNBC, Apple lost more than $640 billion in market value in the days following the new tariffs. Some estimates suggest the price of an iPhone could rise to $3 500.

The US also wants to remove semiconductors, solar panels, flat-panel television displays, flash drives, memory cards and solid-state drives from the list of goods subject to tariffs.

Additional duties may apply to products excluded from the list, but they are expected to be much lower than 145%.

In early April, Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs affected more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

This week, the US president imposed steep tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, but within hours, as financial markets were already in turmoil, he postponed them. China received the highest tariffs of 145%, while most countries are subject to a base rate of 10%.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.