“Capture the commander, kill the rest.” CNN obtained Russian intercept that matches video of Ukrainian prisoners being executed

CNN has obtained an intercept of a Russian conversation in which the phrase “capture the commander, kill the rest” is heard. The recording coincides in time with drone video showing Russian soldiers shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war. This happened in November 2023 in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The drone video matches satellite images of the village of Novodarivka, the Center for Information Resilience, a think tank, confirmed. The video shows six Ukrainian soldiers lying face down, at least two being shot at close range, and another being led away. Ukraine is investigating the incident. According to a CNN source, these radio intercepts are also being studied as part of the investigation.

According to SBU, in this case, we are talking about Russian military personnel from the "Storm" unit of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 5th Army. SBU links the same unit to another murder in the same area — the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. Several Russian commanders involved in this have already been charged in absentia.

In the intercepts, an unnamed Russian commander can be heard giving the order:

– Find out who the commander is. Capture the commander, kill the others.

After 4 minutes he repeats:

– Do it. Take the commander, the rest — to hell!

– Take the commander, the rest – go away!

One of the Russian fighters with the call sign "Arta" says that the commander has not been found, there is only a "senior".

Drone footage shows a masked Russian soldier approaching the prisoners. One of the Ukrainians, presumably the commander, raises his hands. Another is shot in the head.

The commander asks on the radio:

– Have they packed them? Artilleria, cʼmon, Iʼm White.

– Take the others away.

After that, the drone filmed one prisoner (probably the commander) being taken away. Then the commander orders a retreat.

A UN representative and Western intelligence confirmed to CNN that the conversation recording and video are consistent with other documented cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners.

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Morris Tidball-Binz said: "Audio and video evidence indicate that the Russians killed soldiers who had already surrendered. Such actions are a gross violation of international law, and, in his opinion, such an act could only have occurred with the consent of the highest Russian leadership."

Yuriy Belousov from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office also says that this may be the result of verbal orders from the highest Russian leadership, in particular Putin. In March, he said that Ukrainian prisoners in the Kursk region should be considered terrorists. And this, according to Belousov, "translated from Putinʼs language means to execute".

Bohdan Okhrimenko from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners adds: the Russians may simply not want to bother with prisoners because it complicates logistics. Therefore, they make a “simple decision” — to execute.

CNN writes that as of May 5, 75 proceedings were opened in Ukraine in the context of the possible executions of 268 prisoners. The number of such crimes is growing: in 2022 there were 8 cases and 57 victims, in 2023 — 8 cases, 11 victims, in 2024 — 39 cases, 149 victims, in 2025 — 20 cases, 51 victims.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.