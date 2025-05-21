Pro-Russian politician Portnov shot dead in Madrid

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov was shot dead on the morning of May 21 near the American School in Madrid.

The incident occurred near the gates of the school, in the municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcón, in the autonomous community of Madrid, according to Reuters sources close to the investigation. The communityʼs 112 emergency service confirmed the death of a man with gunshot wounds in the area.

Interlocutors of the Spanish newspaper El País confirmed that it was Portnov. He was allegedly shot five times. Previously, two or three shooters were involved in the incident.

The publication adds that Portnov was killed at around 09:15 in the morning. He received at least three gunshot wounds, the shot to the head was fatal. The ex-politician was driving a Mercedes when the shooting began. The motive for the murder is tentatively believed to be debts or settling scores.

The investigation was taken over by the so-called Homicide Investigation Group V, the National Policeʼs forensic team, and the information team. Sources close to the case told the Spanish newspaper ABC that Portnov had just dropped his two daughters off at school at the time of the murder. Law enforcement officials have not ruled out political motives.

Photo from the scene of the murder of Andriy Portnov. Borja Sanchez-Trillo / EFE

According to Los Replicantes, the ex-employee lived in a house near the American School, where his children studied. Police believe the murder was the work of professional killers. They are being sought.

Portnov worked in the Administration of President Yanukovych from 2011 to 2014. He actively opposed the Maidan and soon fled to Russia, and from there moved to Austria. From 2014 to 2015, Portnov was on the EU sanctions list for individuals involved in the misappropriation of state funds and human rights violations.

Portnov advocated for amnesty for “Berkut” fighters and also threatened journalists and activists. In 2018, SBU opened a case of treason against Portnov, for which the Service was sued.

In December 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.

