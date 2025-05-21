Ukrainian drones attacked a factory in Russia that supplies products to manufacturers of “Iskander” and “Kinzhal” missiles

On the night of May 21, units of the UAV Forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the Bolkhiv Semiconductor Plant in the Oryol region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ten drones reached the target. A fire broke out at the factory. Details of the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

Bolkhiv Semiconductor Devices Plant produces semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for switching power supplies, optoelectronic switches, and servo drives.

It supplies these products to at least 19 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which are involved in the production of, in particular, Sukhoi aircraft, “Iskander” and “Kinzhal” missiles.

The factory has been subject to international sanctions, but it produces almost 3 million devices every year.

In April, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a factory in Russia that produces attack drones, including the Geran-2 and Shahed.

