Former US Presidentʼs spokesman Chris Meagher has denied suggestions that Joe Biden was aware of his prostate cancer diagnosis before the public announcement.

This is reported by The New York Times.

Spokesman Chris Meagher emphasized that Joe Biden was diagnosed with the disease only last week, and added that the politician last underwent the most common method of prostate cancer screening in 2014.

When asked why Biden was not routinely screened for prostate cancer during his presidency, Chris Meagher did not answer.

In a statement released Sunday, May 18, Joe Bidenʼs office said his cancer has a Gleason score of 9, one of the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer. The cancer has spread to the bones, making it incurable but controllable.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.