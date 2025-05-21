Bipartisan group of US senators calls for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia even before peace deal

Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar led a bipartisan group of senators who introduced a resolution calling for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia even before a peace agreement.

This is stated in the press release.

The resolution condemns the Russian abduction and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, and stresses that Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine "is increasingly exposing children to human trafficking and exploitation, child labor, sexual violence, hunger, injury, trauma, and death".

“Putin’s inhumane and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has started the biggest war in Europe since World War II. He has kidnapped thousands of children to brainwash and Russify them in an attempt to destroy their cultural identity and heritage. The United States should demand the return of these children before signing an agreement to end the war in Ukraine,” said Chuck Grassley.

His position was supported by Amy Klobuchar, who added that "we cannot accept a world where children are abducted during war and used as a form of hostage-taking for negotiations".

The initiative was supported by other senators and religious organizations. The resolution came after forty religious leaders called on US President Donald Trump to return the deported children.

Ukraine has confirmed over 19 500 illegally removed children. It and its partners have now managed to return 1 274 abducted children.

