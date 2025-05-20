EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria

The European Union decided on May 20 to lift economic sanctions against Syria.
This was reported by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.
"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria. The EU has always supported the Syrians over the past 14 years — and will continue to do so," she wrote.
The Council of the European Union announced in February this year that the bloc would lift a number of restrictions in the context of key sectors of the Syrian economy. More details here. The EU wants to support the political transition and stabilization in the country after the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime.
In the wake of the regimeʼs collapse, the UK also lifted a number of sanctions against a number of Syrian agencies and media outlets in April. US President Donald Trump has also spoken of his intention to lift US sanctions on Syria.
The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria
On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital, Damascus, and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.
Syrian rebels formed a transitional government, led by Muhammad Bashir, who led the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.
The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group Ahmed al-Sharaa became the new president of Syria in January 2025.
