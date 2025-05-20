EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria

The European Union decided on May 20 to lift economic sanctions against Syria.

This was reported by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria. The EU has always supported the Syrians over the past 14 years — and will continue to do so," she wrote.

The Council of the European Union announced in February this year that the bloc would lift a number of restrictions in the context of key sectors of the Syrian economy. More details here. The EU wants to support the political transition and stabilization in the country after the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

In the wake of the regimeʼs collapse, the UK also lifted a number of sanctions against a number of Syrian agencies and media outlets in April. US President Donald Trump has also spoken of his intention to lift US sanctions on Syria.