The head of the parliamentary faction of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party Mate Kocsis reported the discovery of two "Ukrainian spies".

He said this after a meeting of the National Security Committee of Parliament, Hungarian media outlet Pesti Sracok reports.

One of them is Roland Ceber, whom Kocsis called "an illegal employee of Ukrainian intelligence". The politician claims that Ceber has been actively building ties with representatives of the Hungarian opposition for a long time, in particular, meeting with several leading politicians and senior officials of parliamentary parties.

According to Kocsis, Ceber previously held dual citizenship of Ukraine and Hungary, but renounced Hungarian citizenship in 2017. He added that the "spyʼs" activities were aimed, first of all, at changing Hungaryʼs position on Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The second so-called spy is Istvan Gollo, who allegedly collaborated with Ukrainian military intelligence during his activities in Hungary, "carrying out active intelligence activities aimed at studying the Hungarian army and energy system".

He also allegedly maintained direct contact with a former high-ranking head of Hungary’s national defense sector. With him, according to Kocsis, Golló had discussions about the Hungarian military industry and military supplies to the Hungarian Armed Forces. He did all this in connection with Ukraine’s needs for weapons and ammunition.

What preceded

On the morning of May 9, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had detained two agents of the Hungarian military intelligence spy network. According to the investigation, the former serviceman and former servicewoman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were collecting information about the defense of Transcarpathia, looking for weaknesses in ground and air defense, and studying the mood of the locals — in particular, how they might behave if the Hungarian military entered the region. The suspects have already been sent for arrest.

After that, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats — Ukraine responded in kind. Later, a former diplomat from Ukraine was detained in Hungary and accused of espionage. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote at the time that “when the evidence ends, the witch hunt begins”.

Hungary has consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine, its membership in the EU and NATO, and the lifting of sanctions against Russia. The country is even planning to hold a national consultation on whether Hungarians support Ukraineʼs accession to the EU. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly urged citizens to vote against. However, this vote will not affect Ukraineʼs accession to the bloc.

