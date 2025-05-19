Romania allows shooting down UAVs flying over countryʼs territory

Romaniaʼs interim president, Ilie Boloian, has signed two documents allowing the shooting down of drones that violate the countryʼs airspace.

This is reported by the Romanian media Digi24.

The presidential administration reported that on Monday, May 19, Boloyan signed decrees and put into effect two relevant regulations:

Law on Control over the Use of National Airspace;

Law on the implementation of military missions in peacetime on the territory of the country.

Under the first law, drones that fly into Romania can now be destroyed or neutralized if Romanian or NATO military forces fail to “take control” of their flight. Another law defines the procedure for conducting military missions and operations on the territory of the state in peacetime.

It is known that the Romanian Senate, the upper house of parliament, approved these two bills in February 2025.

Members of the political forces Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Youth Party (POT), and SOS România tried to challenge the laws in the Constitutional Court, but it rejected their appeal, Digi24 writes.

The Ukrainian Air Force occasionally reports that Russian UAVs are flying into Romanian airspace from Ukraine. For example, in September 2024, a whole group of attack UAVs flew into Romania.

