Poll: Most Ukrainians support unconditional ceasefire for 30 days

The absolute majority of Ukrainians (74% of those polled) support the initiative for a 30-day ceasefire without any conditions.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the social group "Rating".

In addition, the majority consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs recent visit to Turkey to be successful (53%).

The level of trust in Zelensky among Ukrainians has stabilized at around 70%, which is higher than it was at the beginning of the year (53-58%).

Although only a quarter of those surveyed are convinced that the talks in Turkey will bring us closer to peace, 47% of respondents believe that Ukraine should continue to demonstrate openness to negotiations, and Zelensky can participate in them, even in Putinʼs absence.

According to Ukrainians, the main reasons for Putinʼs absence from the negotiations are his reluctance to end the war (54%) and fear (22%).

The survey was conducted on May 16 using the CATI among 1000 respondents. Sample format: random sample of mobile phone numbers (population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey). Results are weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (error does not exceed 3.1% with a confidence interval of 0.95)

On May 16, the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since 2022 were held in Istanbul. The meeting lasted a little over an hour and, according to media reports, did not yield any significant results. According to journalists, Russia demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from a number of territories to ensure a ceasefire and threatened to occupy the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

The Ukrainian delegation reported that three main points were discussed at the meeting: the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format, a ceasefire, and Zelenskyʼs meeting with Putin.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.