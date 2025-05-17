Trump announces calls to Zelensky and Putin. He will talk about “ending the bloodshed” and trade

The US President Donald Trump said that he will call the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, on Monday, May 19.

According to him, the topics of conversation with Putin will be "stopping the bloodshed" and trade.

After that, he will speak with Zelensky and various NATO members.

"I hope it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very brutal war, a war that should never have happened, will end. God bless us all," he added.

Trump spoke with Zelensky and a number of European leaders on May 16. They then discussed a meeting in Istanbul — that day, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with the Russians and met with representatives of Turkey and the United States.

Trump last spoke with Putin on March 18. Then they discussed a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, a 30-day ceasefire, and an end to attacks on energy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.