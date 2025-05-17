FT: Putin refused to discuss 22-point plan to end war drawn up by US, Europe and Ukraine

Last week, on Thursday, May 8, senior Russian officials told Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff said that Putin did not want to talk about the 22-point peace plan that the US created with Ukraine and European partners.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing three informed people.

The FT sources say that Russiaʼs reaction has prompted Witkoff, who has already met Putin four times, to postpone another meeting with him. However, another person close to Witkoff said that no trip was planned this week.

The next day, representatives of Ukraine and the United States discussed these 22 points by phone. Ukraine was represented by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The United States was represented by Witkoff himself, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio (who is also the National Security Advisor), and Trumpʼs special representative Keith Kellogg.