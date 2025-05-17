NBC: Trump wants to resettle a million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya. The US Presidential Administration denies such plans

The Trump administration is working to permanently resettle up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, a plan the Americans are taking so seriously that they have already discussed with the Libyan leadership.

This is reported by NBC News, citing five people familiar with the initiative. At the same time, the US Presidential Administration denies such plans.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

In exchange for Palestinian resettlement, the Trump administration could potentially release billions of dollars to Libya that the United States froze more than a decade ago. However, no final agreement has been reached yet.

The Trump administration is working on a plan to resettle Palestinians in Libya amid tensions between Trump and Netanyahu, in part over Israelʼs new military offensive in Gaza. Israel has been briefed on Trumpʼs plans.

The State Department and the National Security Council did not respond to requests for comment before the story was published. However, a spokesperson said after the story was published that “these reports are not true”.

"The situation on the ground is unacceptable for such a plan. Such a plan was not discussed and makes no sense," he said.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said Hamas was unaware of any discussions in the context of moving Palestinians to Libya.

“[The Palestinians] are the sole party that has the right to decide for the Palestinians, including Gaza and the people of Gaza, what to do and what not to do,” he said.

The Hamas spokesman added that the Palestinians are deeply rooted in their homeland, very loyal to it, and ready to fight to the end and sacrifice everything to protect their land, their families, and the future of their children. Israeli government officials declined to comment.

The Libyan government could not be reached for comment. Haftarʼs Libyan National Army did not respond to a request for comment.

The publication writes that one of the ideas discussed by American officials is financial incentives for Palestinians to move. This includes free housing and even scholarships.

However, the exact details and specifics of the plan being discussed by the Trump administration are currently unknown. NBC News notes that such intentions would be expensive and it is unclear how the US wants to pay for its own initiative.

The exact location in Libya where the Palestinians will be relocated from Gaza has not yet been determined. Presidential Administration officials are considering options for their placement, and all possible ways of transporting them from Gaza to Libya are being considered — by air, land, and sea. All options will be expensive and complicated.

For example, the world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380, can accommodate about 850 passengers at its maximum capacity. It would take about 1 173 flights to transport 1 million people on such a plane. But Gaza does not have a functioning airport, so people would first need to be transported by ground transport to an airport in another region. If Israel does not allow Palestinians to cross its territory, the nearest available airport is in Cairo, about 320 kilometers from Gaza.

If people were to be transported by land only — for example, to the city of Benghazi in Libya (the second largest after the capital Tripoli, located in the east of the country) — they would have to travel about 2 100 kilometers through Egyptian territory. At the same time, ordinary cars can carry few passengers, and even large intercity buses can accommodate about 55 people.

Another option is sea transport. For example, some of the large ferries that the US used to evacuate civilians across the Mediterranean during the Libyan civil war in 2011 can carry up to 2 000 passengers. But even under ideal conditions — without refueling and with favorable weather — it would take hundreds of trips, each taking more than a day each way, to transport one million people from Gaza to Benghazi.

In addition, NBC News writes that resettling up to a million Palestinians to Libya could greatly complicate the situation in this already unstable country. According to the latest open data from the CIA, Libya currently has an estimated 7.36 million people. If another million were resettled there, it would be like the United States, with its large population, taking in about 46 million new people.

According to a senior administration official, a former US official and another person familiar with the plans, the Trump administration has considered several options for where Palestinians from Gaza could be resettled.

Syria was also mentioned as a possible location after the regime changed there in December and Bashar Assad was overthrown.