Eurovision 2025: results of the second semi-final announced

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in the Swiss city of Basel. The results were announced on the broadcast.

Hereʼs who made it to the grand finals:

Lithuania — Katarsis with the song Tavo Akys

Israel — Yuval Raphael with the song New Day Will Rise

Armenia — PARG with the song SURVIVOR

Denmark — Sissal with the song Hallucination

Austria — JJ with the song Wasted Love

Luxembourg — Laura Thorn with the song La Poupée Monte Le Son

Finland — Erika Vikman with the song ICH KOMME

Latvia — Tautumeitas with the song Bur Man Laimi

Malta — Miriana Conte with the song SERVING

Greece — Klavdia with the song Asteromáta

They will compete with Ukraine and other finalists for victory at Eurovision on May 17, in the grand final of the competition.

Other finalists include Portugal, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, the Netherlands, Iceland, Sweden, Albania and Norway. The five founding countries of the contest, which also make it to the final each year, are the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. They are joined each year by the host country of Eurovision. This year, it is Switzerland.

