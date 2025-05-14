Ukraine has reached the grand final of Eurovision 2025

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has kicked off in Basel, Switzerland. The first semi-final took place today, and Ukraine advanced to the grand final.

This was reported during the Eurovision 2025 broadcast.

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat sang the song Bird of Pray. In the history of Ukraineʼs participation in Eurovision, there has never been a time when the country did not reach the final of the competition.

Also, the following qualified for the Eurovision grand final:

Norway — Kyle Alessandro with the song Lighter

Albania — Shkodra Elektronike with the song Zjerm

Sweden — KAJ with the song Bara Bada Bastu

Iceland — Væb with the song RÓA

Netherlands — Claude with the song Cʼest La Vie

Poland — Justyna Steczkowska with the song GAJA

San Marino — Gabry Ponte with the song Tutta LʼItalia

Estonia — Tommy Cash with the song Espresso Macchiato

Portugal — NAPA with the song Deslocado

On May 13, the first semi-final of Eurovision was held in Basel, Switzerland, and on the 15th, the second will take place. The grand final of the contest will be on May 17, with the 20 winners of the semi-finals. And the five founding countries of the contest, which annually reach the final, are the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. They are joined each year by the country hosting Eurovision. This year, it is Switzerland.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.