Kyiv residents will be able to receive new payments for housing damaged during shelling

The Kyiv City Council has approved new payments for local residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed due to Russian attacks.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Council.

In addition to 10 000 hryvnias in one-time assistance to citizens whose homes were damaged by enemy attacks, Kyiv will additionally provide funds to those who need temporary rental housing while the damaged property is being restored.

This is about the following assistance:

a one-time payment of 40 000 hryvnias for Kyiv residents who need urgent temporary relocation due to damage or destruction of their housing;

a monthly payment of 20 000 hryvnias for Kyiv residents who are forced to temporarily relocate due to the impossibility of long-term residence in a damaged or destroyed house.

Monthly assistance will be provided for a period of up to 12 months until the housing is restored at the expense of the city budget or until the state certificate "eRecovery" is obtained.

To receive funds, there is no need to apply to the Department of Social and Veteran Policy — lists will be provided by district state administrations in the city of Kyiv. Payments will begin after the relevant procedure is approved.

