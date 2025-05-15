EU wants to increase duties on agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus by 50%

The European Parliamentʼs Committee on International Trade has approved a 50% increase in tariffs on some Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods that are still exempt from other customs duties.

This is stated on the European Parliament website.

The goal is to further reduce the EUʼs dependence on these two countries.

Among the products that will be subject to the new duties are sugar, vinegar, flour, and animal feed.

The approved bill also provides for a 6.5% duty on fertilizers imported from Russia and Belarus. In 2025–2026, it is also planned to charge an additional €40–45 per ton of fertilizers, and by 2028, these duties will increase to €430 per ton.

The EU emphasized that profits from the sale of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus directly contribute to waging war against Ukraine.

The proposal will be put to a vote by the European Parliament during the next plenary session in Brussels on May 22.

In May 2024, the EU Council adopted a regulation imposing prohibitive duties on grain products imported from Russia and Belarus. The regulation increases duties to a level that will effectively suspend imports of these products.

In October, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that several European Union countries are calling on the entire bloc to raise taxes on agricultural and fish imports from Russia and Belarus to the EU.

