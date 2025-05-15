A new category for non-residential property has appeared in the International Loss Register

The International Loss Registry has reported the launch of a category that allows claims for damage or destruction of non-residential real estate.

This was reported by the press service of the registry.

Such an application can be submitted by owners of non-residential real estate. It is accepted for reimbursement of the cost of destroyed property or the cost of repairing or restoring damaged property.

To receive the service, you need to register or log in to the citizenʼs account on the "Diia" portal using an electronic signature, fill out an application, confirm the filled-in data or add information about: type of object, ownership, circumstances of damage, evidence of damage and cost of losses, amount of compensation. Next, you also need an electronic signature.

The Register of Losses will then verify the application and enter it into the Register. After the compensation mechanism is established, the application, along with the evidence, will be submitted to a future commission for consideration and a decision on the payment of compensation.

The status of the application and notifications about the progress of the consideration can be viewed in the citizenʼs account in the "Pay attention" section and in e-mail.

The register of damaged and destroyed property was launched in Ukraine back in 2022. If people used the "eRecovery" program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of the commission inspection of damage from local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damages Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.

In addition, the International Register of Damages was launched in April 2024. It was created on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.