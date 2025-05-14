The Council of Europe supported the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russian crimes

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has begun the process of establishing a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of Europe following the summit, which brought together the foreign ministers of the organizationʼs 46 member states.

Secretary-General Alain Berset was tasked with leading the process of establishing the Special Tribunal.

"The Ministers welcomed the ongoing efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on the establishment of a Claims Commission for Ukraine, possibly under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and reaffirmed their determination to ensure the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia," the Council of Europe stressed.

The foreign ministers of the Council of Europe member states also stressed the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine, in particular through the Action Plan "Resilience, Recovery and Reconstruction 2023-2026". It will allow Kyiv to move forward on the path to joining the European Union.