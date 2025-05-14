EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia

On May 14, the European Union agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

The new package of sanctions will target most of Russiaʼs shadow fleet, which illegally transports oil. 189 vessels have been added to the sanctions list.

“We are further restricting access to technology on the battlefield,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

Kaja Kallas added that the sanctions are “depleting the Russian military budget”. The officials did not say when the European Union would adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia or what restrictions would be imposed, other than the shadow fleet.

What preceded the sanctions?

A meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Kyiv on May 10. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

According to the results of the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States. The ceasefire did not begin on May 12 — Russia did not give any specific response to this proposal.

Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions against Russiaʼs energy sector and banking system if it does not agree to a full ceasefire. The EU is currently negotiating a 17th package of sanctions with Britain, Norway and the US.

Negotiations in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on May 10 that a full ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be provided together with the United States.

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, without mentioning the 30-day ceasefire that is due to come into effect on May 12. Zelensky responded that he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey if Russia ceases fire. Russia has not yet responded to the invitation.

Zelensky later added that he was ready to meet with Putin anywhere in Turkey on May 15, not just in Istanbul.

The Washington Post, citing a former senior Kremlin official, wrote that Russia will be represented at the talks in Turkey by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putinʼs foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. Putinʼs own arrival is unlikely.

The Americans will be represented in Istanbul by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. Kellogg said that US President Donald Trump would fly to the talks if Putin came to the meeting.

Zelensky stressed that Putinʼs non-arrival is the final point of demonstration that Russia is not ready for the end of the war. Therefore, if Putin does not come to the meeting in Turkey, the US and Europe should introduce new packages of sanctions against Russia, he believes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.