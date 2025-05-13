Polish carriers unblocked the Yagodin-Dorohusk checkpoint at 10:30 p.m. on May 13. The action lasted for more than a day.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

The information was also confirmed by Polish border guards. Now, the clearance of trucks towards Ukraine and Poland has resumed in the usual mode.

Poles began a protest on the afternoon of May 12 to draw the attention of the authorities to the transport sector in Poland. And also to return permits for international transportation for Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland. They allowed one truck per hour to enter and exit. Buses, humanitarian aid and fuel tankers to Ukraine were not delayed.

The protest was stopped after the Court of Appeal in Lublin ruled so. The decision was made in a closed session. The Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the District Court, which on May 12 overturned the ban on the border blockade by the mayor of Dorohusk.

The decision of the Court of Appeal is final. This means that the carriers had to stop the protest — and they did. According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the action of the Polish carriers could last for 4 months.

Since November 2023, Poles have been blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from time to time. Polish carriers, and then farmers, for varying lengths of time, have been obstructing the movement of trucks, demanding improved working conditions and preferences from their authorities and the European Union.

They asked to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, to return the permit system for Ukrainian carriers, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, and payment of subsidies. The protesters also have other demands that are not related to Ukraine.

