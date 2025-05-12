Poles block Yagodin-Dorohusk checkpoint. The action may last several months

On May 12, Polish carriers began a protest near the "Yagodin — Dorohusk" checkpoint on the border of Poland and Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

According to border guards, the strike began at 4:00 PM Kyiv time. Protesters are allowing one truck per hour to enter and exit. Buses, humanitarian aid, and fuel tankers are being allowed into Ukraine without delay.

The organizers want to draw the attention of the authorities to the transport sector in Poland, and also to return permits for international transportation for Ukrainian carriers to enter Poland.

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the action of Polish carriers may last for 4 months.

Since November 2023, Poles have periodically blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, for varying lengths of time, obstructed the movement of trucks, demanding improved working conditions and preferences from their authorities and the European Union.

They asked to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, to return the permit system for Ukrainian carriers, subsidies for fertilizers, fuel excise compensation, subsidy payments, and have other demands that are not related to Ukraine.

