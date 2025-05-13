The US Special Representative Witkoff wants to mediate in possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Senior White House advisor and special representative of the US President Steve Witkoff is offering his candidacy as a mediator in possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

He said this in an interview with the American radical right-wing publication Breitbart News.

Steve Witkoff is convinced that if the United States decides to distance itself from a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, it will have negative consequences for everyone — for Europeans, Ukrainians, and even Russians. The official believes that the latter “are eager for peace”. And therefore, he calls the goal of the United States “to bring the parties together at one table and show that the alternatives to a peaceful settlement here are bad for everyone”.

According to the special representative, some key issues should be resolved at the negotiations — these are the occupied territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraineʼs access to important waterways.

"Weʼve done a lot to narrow down the list of issues. The main obstacles now come down to five regions. Russia has significant control over two of them, and the Ukrainians have partial control over three more. So itʼs about how we assess the situation — thereʼs a difference between front lines, troop deployments and administrative boundaries. Weʼre talking informally with both sides to understand what theyʼre willing to agree to," Witkoff added.

And he emphasized that Trump "issued an ultimatum" to both countries that they must agree on peace, otherwise the US would withdraw from the negotiations.

Steve Witkoff has already traveled to Moscow four times and spoken with Putin. His approach to negotiations has been subject to serious controversy and criticism, in particular because he promotes primarily Russian interests. As Reuters reported, the special representative told Trump that the fastest way to end the war was to give Russia four regions of Ukraine. At the same time, Witkoff tried to persuade Putin to agree to Trumpʼs peace plan, but was unsuccessful.

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, without mentioning the 30-day ceasefire that is due to come into effect on May 12. Zelensky responded that he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey if Russia ceases fire. The Russian Federation did not respond to the Ukrainian presidentʼs statement.

