Steve Witkoff — the US President Donald Trumpʼs special envoy to the Middle East and an unofficial representative in negotiations with Russia — is being criticized by the US administration officials for his approach to negotiations with Iran and Russia.

The New York Post writes about this with a reference to the source.

Witkoff, who has become Trumpʼs de facto personal envoy to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in addition to taking on Middle East responsibilities, participates in high-level meetings alone, without advisers. And, sources say, sometimes turns to Kremlin translators for help, a violation of diplomatic procedures.

Before Witkoffʼs final meeting with Putin on April 25, they greeted each other like old friends, the New York Post notes. Witkoff was not accompanied by the usual entourage of advisers, experts and military personnel that usually accompany American negotiators. Putin was accompanied by his aide Yuri Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

"A nice guy, but clumsy, damn it, idiot. He shouldnʼt be doing this himself," an official from the first Trump administration commented on Witkoffʼs actions.

As special envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff tried to broker a ceasefire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas, as well as a new nuclear deal with Iran. Witkoffʼs career began successfully, helping to broker a two-month truce between Israel and Hamas that took effect on the eve of Trumpʼs inauguration. However, the truce failed to last.

Witkoffʼs lack of diplomatic experience has been cited as a factor clouding his judgment. Others fear that Witkoff is being given too large a role.

Russian media have also noted that Witkoff echoes Putin’s words. Recently, Russian propagandists have commented that Witkoff readily accepts Moscow’s narratives — even when the Russians themselves do not.

Steve Witkoff, despite his lack of diplomatic experience, plays a key role in shaping the US foreign policy towards Ukraine and Russia. His approach to negotiations has attracted significant controversy and criticism, particularly due to the perception that his actions are excessively accommodating to Russian interests.

Among Witkoffʼs proposals, as reported by Western media, is to give Russia control over four regions of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. This would supposedly end the war as quickly as possible.

