Arson of shopping mall in Warsaw ordered by Russia: two Ukrainian citizens suspected of involvement

The Polish prosecutorʼs office has charged two Ukrainian citizens with allegedly being involved in the arson attack on the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw on May 12, 2024, which was ordered by Russian special services.

This was reported by the press service of the National Prosecutorʼs Office of Poland.

The investigation revealed that the arson was committed by a criminal group acting in the interests of Russian intelligence services. Its goal is to set fire to large buildings in EU countries. It is also responsible for the arson of the IKEA store in Vilnius on May 9, 2024.

The group included, among others, Ukrainian citizens: Oleksandr V. and Danylo B. On May 11, 2024, the latter received instructions from Oleksandr V., who was in Russia, to go to the shopping center and film the fire and the work of the rescuers, and then transmit the video to be published by Russian propagandists. Danylo B. completed the task.

The prosecutor charged Danylo B. (born in 2006) with two crimes: participation in a criminal group operating in Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Russia, and carrying out a task for Russian intelligence. Danylo is being held in custody in Lithuania.

The prosecutor also brought four charges against Oleksandr V. (born 1975), who, according to the investigation, directed the actions of Danylo B. and was involved in the arsons. He is currently a suspect in Russia. A Polish court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Due to the involvement of Russian special services in the arson of the Marywilska shopping center in Warsaw, Poland is closing the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

