The film “Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods” received the BAFTA TV Awards 2025. Full list of award winners

The British Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (BAFTA) TV Awards, the equivalent of the American Emmy Awards, have reported the winners of 2025. A film about the war in Ukraine has made the list.

The film "Ukraine: the Enemy in the Woods" won the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 for Best Single-Series Documentary.

The documentary was shot by Jamie Roberts on behalf of BBC Two. The film tells the story of the fighters of the 210th Separate Special Battalion "Berlingo", which was created from volunteers in March 2022. According to the plot, they defended Kharkiv from Russian occupiers.

Here is the full list of winners

The series "Blue Lights" won in the "Best Drama Series" category.

The award in the category "Best Miniseries" went to "Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office."

The best international series was "Shogun".

Best Actress in a Series went to Marisa Abela (for her role in the series "Industria").

The victory in the category "Best Actor in a Series" went to Lenny James (for his work in "Mr. Loverman").

Ruth Jones won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Gavin & Stacey.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Danny Dyer (for his role in Mr. Big Goat).

The award in the category "Best Supporting Actress" went to Jessica Gunning for her role in the series "Deer".

Best Supporting Actor went to Erion Bakare (for his role in "Mr. Loverman").

In the category "Best Comedy Series", the film "Alma is Crazy" won.

"Ukraine: Enemy in the Forest" was recognized as the best single-part documentary.

BBC Sportʼs broadcast of the Paris 2024 Olympics won the Best Sports Broadcast award.

The best live event broadcast was Glastonbury 2024 (BBC Two).

This is not the first time that works covering the war in Ukraine have received awards in this award. For example, in 2023, the events in Ukraine were nominated for “Best News Coverage” — the work of two news television programs was recognized here: “Russia Invades Ukraine” (BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine) on BBC One and “Live from Kyiv” (Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv) on Channel 4.

The BAFTA TV Awards are an annual British award ceremony, presented since 1955, for the best television programmes, series, acting and documentaries. It is organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. It is one of the most prestigious television awards in the United Kingdom.

