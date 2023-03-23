Films and news about the war in Ukraine are included in the list of nominees for the BAFTA TV Awards-2023

The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA TV Awards) have announced this yearʼs nominees. The list included projects covering the war in Ukraine, writes The Guardian.

Events in Ukraine were nominated for the "Best News Coverage" nomination — the work of two news TV programs was recognized here:

BBC News at 10 pm: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine) of the BBC One channel;

News on Channel 4: Live from Kyiv (Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv) of Channel 4.

The Current Affairs category features the documentary Mariupol: Peopleʼs Stories, which aired in Panorama program on BBC One channel. Robin Barnwellʼs painting tells about how a prosperous Ukrainian city turned into ruins. Residents of Mariupol share their stories in the tape.

Also in the "Live event" category is the Concert for Ukraine charity concert, in which Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, Tom Odell, Billie Eilish, Manic Street Preachers, Camilla Cabello, Paloma Faith, Jamala and others took part. As a result of the concert, it was possible to collect $16 million in aid for Ukraine.

Best Drama Series:

"Conspiracy of the Harvey sisters"/ Bad Sisters;

"Night calls"/ The Responder;

"Sherwood"/ Sherwood;

"Lost"/ Somewhere Boy.

Best Miniseries:

"A Spy Among Friends"/ A Spy Among Friends;

"Mood"/ Mood;

"The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe"/ The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe;

"It will hurt"/ This Is Going to Hurt.

Best international series:

"Bear"/ The Bear;

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"/ Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story;

"Wednesday" / Wednesday;

"Oussekine"/ Oussekine;

"Pachinko"/ Pachinko;

"White Lotus"/ The White Lotus.

Best Actress:

Sarah Lancashire — "Julia";

Vicky McClure — "Without Sin";

Billie Piper — "I Hate Susie";

Maxine Peake — "Anne";

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown";

Kate Winslet — "I Exist: Ruth".

Best Actor:

Cillian Murphy — "Peaky Blinders";

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses";

Garlic Spencer — "Englishwoman";

Ben Whishaw — "Itʼs Gonna Hurt";

Martin Freeman — "Night Challenges";

Theron Edgerton — "Blackbird".

Best Female Comedy Performance:

Taj Atwal — "Rise from Hell";

Lucy Beaumont — "Meeting the Richardsons";

Natasia Demetriou — "Ellie and Natasha";

Daisy May Cooper — "Am I In My Mind?";

Siobhan McSweeney — "Derry Girls";

Diana Morgan — "Kank on Earth".

Best Male Comedy Performance:

Matt Berry — "What Are We Doing in the Shadows";

Joseph Gilgan — "Holyak";

Stephen Merchant — "Trespassers";

John Poynting — "Big Boys";

Lenny Rush — "Am I In My Mind?";

Daniel Radcliffe — "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

Best TV Movie:

"House";

"Life and death in the warehouse";

"I exist: Ruth."

The BAFTA TV Awards will be held on May 14, 2023.