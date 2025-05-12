Zelensky spoke with Pope Leo XIV for the first time and invited him to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky had his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV. He called it "warm and truly substantive".

The President of Ukraine thanked the pontiff for his support for the state and Ukrainians. He also recalled the Popeʼs words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace and release prisoners.

"There was talk of thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia. Ukraine is counting on the Vaticanʼs assistance in returning them home, to their families," Zelensky added.

In addition, the president informed Leo XIV of the agreement between Ukraine and its partners that a full, unconditional ceasefire should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. He confirmed that Kyiv is ready for further negotiations in any format, including direct negotiations, and is also expecting appropriate steps from Moscow.

"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring true hope to all believers, to all our people. We agreed to maintain contact and plan a personal meeting in the near future," the president says.

In May 2025, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from the United States became the 267th Pope. He took the name Leo XIV and became the first American pontiff in history.

