From aid to integration of the defense industry of Ukraine and the EU. The European Commissioner named the priorities

During three years of full-scale war, the European Union and its member states have provided €140 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which €50 billion is military support. This is an investment in the security of all of Europe.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius at the EU-Ukraine Defence Industry Forum, which is taking place today, May 12, in Brussels.

Support for Ukraine is a top priority of the "White Paper on European Defense" and includes the transfer of ammunition, air defense systems, equipment, as well as training and access to European space technology.

According to Kubilius, it is now important to move from the logic of assistance to the logic of integration of the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU. This opinion was also expressed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Ukraine can take advantage of the EUʼs production capabilities, financial resources, and advanced technologies — from armored vehicles to fighter jets and air defense systems. But Ukraine can also give a lot to the EU. Its industry is fast, modern, capable of creating unique products — and often half the price of Europe. For example, last year the Ukrainian defense industry increased its production capacity from €1 to €35 billion — 35 times!" Kubilius emphasized.

And he added that Ukraine has become a world leader in the production of drones and artificial intelligence, using them in real battles, which serves as valuable experience for Europe.

As the European Commissioner noted, Ukrainian drones can hit over 80% of frontline targets and block the movement of even modern tanks. He called this the future of warfare.

European states are no longer just transferring weapons to Ukraine, but also buying them from it — in Ukraine, with Ukraine, and for Ukraine. Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland are investing in weapons production in Ukraine.

"We must not only buy weapons, but also adopt knowledge and production technologies," Andrius Kubilius emphasized.

He summarized: to stop Putin, the EU and Ukraine must together produce more, innovate more often, and achieve peace through strength through production and intelligence.