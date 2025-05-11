Firstly — a ceasefire. World leaders react to Putinʼs offer of talks

Russian leader Putin has proposed direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow “without any preconditions”. Instead, European and American officials believe that there must first be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expects that Moscow will first agree to a ceasefire, and then there will be real negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron also believes that "as long as the gun speaks, there can be no negotiations".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote that the world is waiting for a unanimous decision on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The US Presidentʼs special representative Keith Kellogg agrees — first an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and then negotiations, not the other way around.

Putin made a statement on the night of May 11, saying that a ceasefire would be reached during the new talks. He did not mention the 30-day ceasefire that was supposed to come into effect on May 12.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a "good sign" that the Russians have started thinking about ending the war, but the first step, he said, should be a ceasefire on land and in the sky.

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

On May 10, a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Kyiv, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

Axios writes: Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. This is what Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call on May 10.

President Zelensky stressed that if Russia does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be imposed on its energy sector and banking system. He also added that the 17th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared and coordinated with the UK, Norway and the US. This was confirmed by other foreign leaders present.

