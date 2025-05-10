India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire. Islamabad is talking about a “historic victory”

India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire. Islamabad declared a "historic victory" and was confident that all outstanding issues, including Kashmir and water sharing, would be resolved.

The Times of India reports that after the ceasefire was announced, explosions were heard in Srinagar and other border areas. Pakistani drones entered Indian airspace. Several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Punjab and Rajasthan, were completely cut off from electricity as a precautionary measure.

According to Vikram Misri, the Indian armed forces are monitoring the situation and have been ordered to "respond decisively to any repeated incidents of violations along the Line of Control and the international border".

He called on Pakistan to "take appropriate measures to address these violations and treat the situation seriously and responsibly".

Later, following these statements, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation.

"For the good of all, we made this ceasefire agreement and we took it very positively," he said, thanking Trump and other countries and leaders for mediating.

Shehbaz Sharif is confident that the issues of water sharing, Kashmir and all other disputed issues will be resolved.

Meanwhile, Sharif has accused India of killing Pakistani civilians and using drones and rocket launchers to target a mosque in recent weeks. He says his country is being accused of “baseless allegations”. He says if anyone challenges Pakistan’s independence, he will “do everything” to defend himself.

He declared that Pakistan had achieved a "historic victory" and a "principled success".

"The entire Pakistani nation has succeeded, we have won. This is a victory," he declared.

India-Pakistan conflict

On April 22, near the town of Pahalgam, located in the Indian-controlled part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists. 26 people were killed. A previously unknown militant group calling itself the “Kashmir Resistance” claimed responsibility for the attack. India blames Pakistan, which denies the charge.

In response to the killings, New Delhi suspended a key water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, closed the only land border crossing between the countries, reduced the number of diplomatic staff, and canceled all visas issued to Pakistani citizens. Pakistan then canceled visas issued to Indian citizens, closed its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines, and suspended all trade with India. On the night of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and attacked nine targets in Pakistan. On the night of May 10, Pakistan attacked India and launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos ("Strong Wall"). Indian air bases and missile storage facilities were hit.

The countries agreed to cease all shelling and military actions on land, in the air, and at sea on May 10 from 5:00 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Kyiv time).

