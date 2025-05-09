France will direct proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain CAESAR guns in Ukraine

France will use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain the CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Lviv.

Paris will transfer the money to its company KNDS, which will service the guns. The Franco-German concern KNDS, which produces the CAESAR self-propelled guns, created a subsidiary in Ukraine in June 2024, and then a technical maintenance center for these guns.

France has transferred about 60 of these self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. They are designed to destroy manpower, artillery batteries, bunkers, and to provide passage through minefields and field obstacles. The gun is capable of using the entire range of 155-mm NATO shells, including cluster ones. The maximum firing range is 42 km. It can carry up to 18 shells and fire six rounds per minute.

In addition to CAESAR guns, the KNDS concern will service and repair Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, AMX10 RC armored vehicles, PzH 2000 howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns in Ukraine.

