Britain imposes largest ever sanctions package against Russiaʼs shadow fleet

The UK government has imposed the largest package of sanctions against Russiaʼs shadow fleet.

This was announced by the British government.

The term “shadow fleet” is usually used to refer to ships that sail under the flags of offshore jurisdictions. Such ships are used not only by Russia, but also by Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Latin American drug cartels. In fact, the Russian shadow fleet — which ships are part of it and what routes they take — has been known since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

91 oil tankers have been added to the sanctions list, which, according to British authorities, have transported cargo worth over $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

In addition, the list includes nine companies and people linked to Russia that help it evade Western sanctions. These include the insurance company Zhoda, as well as Nord Axis, BX Energy, Romarine. As well as the heads of 2Rivers: Tahir Garayev, Akhmed Kerimov, Talat Safarov, Etibar Eyyub, and Anar Madatli.

"The threat to our national security from Russia cannot be underestimated, so we will do everything in our power to disrupt the activities of Vladimir Putinʼs shadow navy, deprive his war machine of oil revenues and protect the underwater infrastructure on which we depend for our daily lives," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

What is known about the Russian shadow fleet?

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed price caps on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun building a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. These tankers are mostly operated by the Russian state-owned company “Sovcomflot”.

According to The Guardian, Russia’s shadow fleet now numbers around 600 vessels, accounting for 70% of Russia’s oil exports and around 10% of the world’s “wet cargo” fleet. It transports almost 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, generating huge profits for the Kremlin. The UK has now imposed sanctions on the largest number of ships in the shadow fleet.

