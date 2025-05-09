UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in six months

April was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since September 2024, with at least 209 people killed and another 1 146 injured.

This is stated in the monthly report of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

The number of casualties was 23% higher than in March 2025 and 84% higher than in April 2024. The vast majority of civilian casualties (97%) were recorded in territory controlled by Ukraine.

At least 19 children were killed and 78 injured, more than the total number of child deaths in the previous four months. This is the highest confirmed monthly number of child casualties since June 2022.

Nearly half of the civilian deaths were caused by missile and suicide drone attacks. In many cases, high-explosive weapons were used in urban areas, including in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Kharkiv. In some of these attacks, the Russian Armed Forces made more intensive use of missiles with fragmentation warheads that detonated above the ground, scattering shrapnel over large open areas, killing and injuring many civilians at once.

Short-range drone attacks continued to kill and injure civilians near the front line, accounting for 23% of civilian casualties in April. While the majority of these incidents occurred in the Kherson region, a drone attack on a bus in Marhanka (Dnipropetrovsk region) on 23 April contributed significantly to the high casualty rate.

In April, Russian armed forces carried out at least six attacks on electricity production, transmission, and distribution facilities in the Kherson region, leading to temporary power outages and the suspension of public electric transport services.

