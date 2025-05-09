Sweden to allocate $2 million for Radio Liberty in 2025

Sweden will allocate 20 million Swedish kronor (approximately $2 million) to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in 2025.

This is stated on the countryʼs government website.

Sweden has been among the top three donors to free media in the world for several years. The decision to fund Radio Free Europe was described as "part of our continued work to support journalists and independent media".

All this so that journalists can continue to work where freedom of speech is restricted. After the US stopped funding, many people risk losing access to independent information, Sweden believes.

“Free and independent media are the foundation of our democracies. They are the best vaccine against propaganda and disinformation. Press freedom is currently under threat in several places. In principle, all Russian independent media outlets have been banned, blocked, or designated as undesirable organizations, and the United States has decided to end support for free media in Europe,” the government emphasizes.

Sweden believes that assisting independent media in dangerous or unstable environments is an important step in supporting democracy in the long term.